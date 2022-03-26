COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1333 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 1333 with 14,197 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

9.4 percent of the tested samples are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,132,398. The active cases are 189,204.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 2020. The cured for the last day are 2133.

For the past 24 hours, 29 deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,344,451, of which 1946 for the last 24 hours.



