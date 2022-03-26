Russian Ambassador was Offended by Bulgarian PM Petkov’s Discussion with Biden
The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria published a comment in response to the words of Prime Minister Kirill Petkov in Brussels yesterday. The prime minister said that the previous night they discussed with US President Joe Biden how corruption could be an instrument of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Balkans, as exemplified by the construction of the Turkish (Balkan) Stream gas pipeline.
Bulgarian PM Discussed Corruption in Bulgaria with US President Biden
The embassy called his statement a “sharp and rude comment”. They also noted that the pipeline is the largest infrastructure project in Bulgaria since 1974, the last of which was the Kozloduy NPP, built by the Soviet company Toploelectroproekt together with the Bulgarian Energoproekt.
“Instead of elementary gratitude for the quick and successful implementation of the project, which is not only mutually beneficial for our countries, but has also significantly contributed to strengthening energy security in Southeast Europe and diversifying energy supplies, we hear only baseless attacks,” stated the Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova. It is not clear what kind of diversification is she talking about, as both before and after the construction of the Turkish (Balkan) stream, only Russian gas is supplied to Bulgaria.
/OFFNews
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Without Russian Gas there will be an Energy Catastrophe
- » Syrian Embassy in Bulgaria: Sanctions are Still Affecting Syria’s Economy
- » Bulgaria Calls Back its Ambassador from Russia, Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria is Expected to Leave
- » Russian Foreign Ministry: The Expulsion of Diplomats from the Bulgarian Embassy is a Provocation
- » Russian Ambassador: Bulgarians do not Support their Government's Actions against Russia
- » Russian Embassy in Bulgaria: The Persecution of Diplomats will be Assessed Accordingly