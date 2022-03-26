Russian Ambassador was Offended by Bulgarian PM Petkov’s Discussion with Biden

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 26, 2022, Saturday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador was Offended by Bulgarian PM Petkov’s Discussion with Biden Facebook @Посольство России в Болгарии

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria published a comment in response to the words of Prime Minister Kirill Petkov in Brussels yesterday. The prime minister said that the previous night they discussed with US President Joe Biden how corruption could be an instrument of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Balkans, as exemplified by the construction of the Turkish (Balkan) Stream gas pipeline.

The embassy called his statement a “sharp and rude comment”. They also noted that the pipeline is the largest infrastructure project in Bulgaria since 1974, the last of which was the Kozloduy NPP, built by the Soviet company Toploelectroproekt together with the Bulgarian Energoproekt.

“Instead of elementary gratitude for the quick and successful implementation of the project, which is not only mutually beneficial for our countries, but has also significantly contributed to strengthening energy security in Southeast Europe and diversifying energy supplies, we hear only baseless attacks,” stated the Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova. It is not clear what kind of diversification is she talking about, as both before and after the construction of the Turkish (Balkan) stream, only Russian gas is supplied to Bulgaria.

