Construction Equipment worth 6m EUR Seized During Investigation by the European Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria

The European Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating 9 Bulgarian companies suspected of committing fraud with EU funds. The announcement was published on the website of the prosecutor's office. Earlier this week, on March 22, 25 searches were conducted in Sofia and other cities in the Sofia, Pernik and Montana districts, and 10 suspects were questioned.

The investigated persons are managers, owners and representatives of companies that have applied for and received EU funds under the Operational Program “Innovation and Competitiveness”, which is aimed at small and medium enterprises and aims to improve the development of the Bulgarian economy. They are suspected of participating in an organized criminal group and of presenting false documents and declarations in order to illegally obtain these funds.

At the request of the serving European Delegated Prosecutor and with the permission of the Specialized Criminal Court of Bulgaria, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (CDCOC) conducted 25 searches of homes, offices, warehouses and vehicles owned by these companies. During the searches, a large amount of documents and hardware were seized, as well as equipment (mainly construction materials such as dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders), which was purchased with the proceeds, worth 6m euros.



