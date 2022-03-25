Bulgaria: More than 300 Ukrainians have Sought Employment at the Boyana Film Center

More than 300 people from Ukraine have already sought work through a forum coordinated by the Boyana Film Center team, which hosts a labor exchange to help people arriving from Ukraine and planning to settle in Bulgaria.

At the labor exchange, in addition to contacting employers, people receive assistance in finding accommodation, access to educational platforms, opportunities for day care for their children, legal advice, psychological assistance, cultural orientation and more.

The initiative is part of the “Together with Ukraine” campaign (UnitedWithUkraineBG.org), in partnership with the US Embassy and the America for Bulgaria Foundation, the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria (AmCham), the American University in Bulgaria, the American College in Sofia, the Children's Museiko Research Center and a number of other organizations.

The next exchange will be held on March 26 at the cinema center in the Boyana district, and at the entrance all visitors go through a quick antigenic COVID test, at the expense of the organizers. On April 9, there will be a labor exchange in Varna.



