Bulgarian Party GERB: The Only Outcome is the Government to Resign and to have New Elections

“Bulgaria is poorer, weaker and more divided than it was a hundred days ago.” This was said by the deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Group of GERB - SDS Toma Bikov in a statement on behalf of the group.

“For a hundred days now, Bulgaria has been ruled by a government of change. This period is enough to outline the trends set by a government. The last hundred days have been a period of timelessness, inability to make adequate decisions, and hence deepening a series of crises facing the country. The first crisis is the political crisis. Instead of striving to consolidate society and the political system in order to respond more effectively to challenges, the government has made it clear that it is unable to unite even the ruling majority,” said Toma Bikov.

According to him, with each passing day, the rifts in the coalition are becoming more visible.

According to him, the instinct for destruction has become the main reason for the existence of the coalition, and the promises of judicial reform have sunk into inaction. He noted that the budget did not meet the country's financial challenges.

“For the second time in a row after the update of the budget for 2021, Asen Vassilev is not able to forecast economic trends for several weeks ahead. This puts the state, businesses and households in a situation of unpredictability, uncertainty and hopelessness. The current government and especially the Minister of Finance are responsible for the large-scale price crisis, which was caused by energy prices,” said Toma Bikov.

“The political crisis, the focus of national energy on revanchism, has weakened Bulgaria's position internationally. The main priority of the current government is not to protect the national interest, but to preserve the inescapable internal coalition balances,” said Toma Bikov. According to him, the priorities of the government are related to the feudalization of the sectors.

Toma Bikov said that today Bulgaria is poorer, weaker and more divided than it was a hundred days ago. “The responsibility for this result is not on the opposition, but on the ruling party,” Bikov said.

“Today the Bulgarian party life looks like Kiril Petkov - confused,” said the MP and said that according to GERB the only way out of the situation is the resignation of the government, dissolution of the 47th National Assembly and convening early parliamentary elections.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg