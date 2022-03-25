Murder in Broad Daylight in Sofia

At around 9.30 a.m. this morning, not far from the capital's Paradise Center mall, a man in his 50s was shot dead.

The man died on the way to the hospital.

The area around the attack is currently blocked by police forces. Passers-by witnessed the attack. According to their testimony, the attacker was riding a bicycle. They heard three shots.

According to BNT, the person shot was Lubo Ivanov, a former employee of the Criminal Police Department of the Interior Ministry. There are several shots, including in the head. Ivanov was also the head of the Criminal Police in the capital's 2nd District. He was fired from the system more than 10 years ago.

The press center of the Ministry of Interior announced that immediate operative-search actions have been taken to identify and detain the perpetrator of the serious crime.



/BGNES

