Murder in Broad Daylight in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | March 25, 2022, Friday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Murder in Broad Daylight in Sofia Pixabay

At around 9.30 a.m. this morning, not far from the capital's Paradise Center mall, a man in his 50s was shot dead.

The man died on the way to the hospital.

The area around the attack is currently blocked by police forces. Passers-by witnessed the attack. According to their testimony, the attacker was riding a bicycle. They heard three shots.

According to BNT, the person shot was Lubo Ivanov, a former employee of the Criminal Police Department of the Interior Ministry. There are several shots, including in the head. Ivanov was also the head of the Criminal Police in the capital's 2nd District. He was fired from the system more than 10 years ago.

The press center of the Ministry of Interior announced that immediate operative-search actions have been taken to identify and detain the perpetrator of the serious crime.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Murder, shot, sofia, man
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria