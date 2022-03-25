Zelensky mentioned Bulgaria among the Countries Supporting Ukraine

Bulgaria has been included among the countries supporting Ukraine. This is what Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said at the European Council:

“First of all, thank you to all the people who came to the square yesterday. Bulgaria must also speak clearly, not just politicians to say that we support Ukraine. That the Bulgarian people support Ukraine is actually a stronger message. And I ask all people who sent criticism that we need to be clearer, to look at Zelensky's interview - he very clearly distinguishes which countries he sees as fully supportive and grateful for what we do and countries for which there are concerns about what they are doing.”

Sofia, Bulgaria: More than 10,000 People in Support of Ukraine (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Last night, in his speech to European leaders in video communication, President Zelensky named Bulgaria as one of the states supporting his country:

“Lithuania is with us, Latvia - as well as Estonia. Poland is behind us, France - Emmanuel, I believe you will be with us. Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are with us, I believe Romania will be with us in the decisive moment. Bulgaria is with us, I also believe in Greece.”

Zelensky Accused Europe of being Late in Deterring the Russian Invasion

/BNR

