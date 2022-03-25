Bulgarian PM Discussed Corruption in Bulgaria with US President Biden

Politics | March 25, 2022, Friday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Discussed Corruption in Bulgaria with US President Biden

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has discussed with the President of the United States Joe Biden the cases of corruption in the Balkan country, Petrov announced on Facebook. The topics of conversation were “Turkish Stream”, as well as the found jeep of the company “Arkad”, which built the project, with the head of public relations of the former Prime Minister Sevdalina Arnaudova.

EU Parliament Fact-Finding Mission: The Arrests of Ex-PM Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova are Illegal

“Three billion of our money spent on someone else's pipe!” said the Prime Minister. He also points out that “corruption is one of the tools for Putin's influence in Bulgaria.”

Day 30 of the Invasion of Ukraine: World Leaders Finally Back Kyiv a Month after the War Began

Joe Biden was in Brussels for the meeting of European leaders, which continues today.

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, kiril petrov, Bulgaria, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria