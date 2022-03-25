Bulgarian PM Discussed Corruption in Bulgaria with US President Biden

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has discussed with the President of the United States Joe Biden the cases of corruption in the Balkan country, Petrov announced on Facebook. The topics of conversation were “Turkish Stream”, as well as the found jeep of the company “Arkad”, which built the project, with the head of public relations of the former Prime Minister Sevdalina Arnaudova.

“Three billion of our money spent on someone else's pipe!” said the Prime Minister. He also points out that “corruption is one of the tools for Putin's influence in Bulgaria.”

Joe Biden was in Brussels for the meeting of European leaders, which continues today.



