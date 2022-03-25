In a midnight address to the European Council in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Europe of being late in deterring the Russian invasion.

Day 30 of the Invasion of Ukraine: World Leaders Finally Back Kyiv a Month after the War Began

“You have imposed sanctions and we are grateful to you, these are strong steps, but a little late. If they had been preventive, Russia would not have started a war. Or at least he had a chance not to. Now that we are preparing Ukraine's EU membership with you, please do not be late again.”

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have completed the first official prisoner exchange since the start of the war.

Ten Ukrainian servicemen were exchanged for as many Russians, and another 11 Russian civilian sailors rescued from a ship that sank near Odessa were exchanged for 19 Ukrainian sailors.



