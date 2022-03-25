EU Parliament Fact-Finding Mission: The Arrests of Ex-PM Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova are Illegal

The arrests of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdelina Arnaudova, as well as the searches of their homes, are contrary to the rule of law. This is the conclusion of the MEPs who participated in a fact-finding mission in Bulgaria, according to the EP. MEPs will ask the European Commission questions about the legality of what happened.

MEPs Monika Hohlmeier, chairman of the EP's Committee on Budgetary Control and Jeroen Lenaers, spokeswoman for the EPP Group in the Committee on Civil Rights, Justice and Home Affairs, met in Sofia on Monday with GERB leader Boyko Borissov and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov. They concluded that the detentions and searches were not in accordance with the law and the rule of law.

“It's not good for someone to try to break the law and then say, 'I'm breaking the law, I'm breaking the rule of law because I want to defend the rule of law.' If we want to defend the rule of law, we must all act in accordance with the rule of law,” said Monika Hohlmeier, adding that she was stunned by the fact that a person accused of serious crimes is a witness.

“The three detentions and searches were not in accordance with the rule of law of the European Union, they were not in accordance with Bulgarian law,” Hohlmeier stressed.

Jeroen Lenaers also confirmed the illegality of the detentions and searches, saying there was a need for the information gathered by MEPs to be assessed and discussed in Brussels.

“A political force in the government is trying to destroy the opposition and say the previous government is guilty of corruption,” added Monica Hohlmeier.

The two MEPs also announced that the European Public Prosecutor's Office should work calmly and without interference from the Bulgarian government.



/Nova