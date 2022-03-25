COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1424 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1424 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria, according to the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Positive tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours are 11 percent of the total number of tests performed.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,131,065. The active cases are 190,033.

In the last 24 hours, 2624 people have been cured. The total number of cured is 904,636.

The total number of hospitalized is currently 2019. Of these, 241 are in intensive care units.

There are a total of 36,396 deaths from covid. During the last 24 hours, there were 21.

68.33% of those infected during the day were not vaccinated.

85.71% of those who died during the day were not vaccinated.

There are 208 new patients in hospitals. 78.37% of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of people who have completed a vaccination course in Bulgaria is 2,048,723.



