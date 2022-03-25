Day 30 of the Invasion of Ukraine: World Leaders Finally Back Kyiv a Month after the War Began

World leaders backed Ukraine a month after the war began. Here is a summary of the most important highlights of the war in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

NATO Approved the Deployment of a Battalion battle Group in Bulgaria

Biden: NATO has never been “more united”

US President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to divide the West with his war against Ukraine.

“NATO has never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he expected to achieve as a result of his entry into Ukraine,” he said after the NATO summit in Brussels.

The US president said NATO would “respond” if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine, warning that “the nature of the response will depend on the nature of the use”.

Alliance leader Jens Stoltenberg said NATO was stepping up its chemical and nuclear defenses in Eastern Europe over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky asks for planes and tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with offensive weapons, including tanks and fighter jets, a month after Russia's invasion.

In a video link to the NATO summit, he said the alliance could prevent the deaths of Ukrainians “by providing us with all the necessary weapons”.

At present, NATO members supply Kyiv only with defense equipment.

G-7 warns Putin

The group of the seven most industrialized nations says it will do everything possible to hold Putin and his supporters accountable for the invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting in Brussels, the leaders of the world's seven most powerful economies stressed that they are not punishing the Russian people.

The leaders said they would take action to prevent Russian individuals and legal entities affected by the sanctions from evading punishment, and warned that they could impose a tougher embargo.

A real “chemical threat”

Zelensky said there was a “real” threat to Moscow using chemical weapons in Ukraine, accusing Russia of already using phosphorus bombs against civilians in the country.

The governor of the eastern Luhansk region said phosphorous bombs had been used in one of the villages hit by night strikes that killed at least four people, including two children.

British television ITV broadcast footage of phosphorous bombs dropped at night on the outbreak of tension in the city of Irpin near Kyiv.

New sanctions

The G7 and the European Union are committed to blocking transactions with Russia's central bank's gold reserves to prevent any attempt by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions.

Washington is also imposing new sanctions on Russian lawmakers and defense officials, and Britain is imposing sanctions on 59 other Russian individuals and legal entities, including the mercenary group Wagner.

Russia must leave the G20

Biden said he supported excluding Russia from the Group of 20 largest economies because of the war in Ukraine.

The G20 wants to Exclude Russia, Putin wants to Go to the Group’s Meeting

“Immediate” end of the war

In a non-binding resolution, the UN General Assembly called for an “immediate” end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a vote at UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favor of the measure, 38 abstained and five voted against.

Food plan

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an urgent international food security plan to prevent “famine” in vulnerable countries caused by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Kharkiv exposed to massive bombing

Russian strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv have killed at least six civilians and injured more than a dozen others near a post office.

Russia and Ukraine have held the first official prisoner exchange since the start of the war, officials said.

One Russian ship was destroyed and two others were damaged in the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, Ukraine said.



