Sofia, Bulgaria: More than 10,000 People in Support of Ukraine (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

At least 10,000 people gathered tonight in Nezavisimost (Independence) Square in Sofia, Bulgaria for a march in support of Ukraine.

Rally in Sofia: Bulgaria says No to the War in Ukraine!

The crowd, comparable in number only to the first spontaneous protests against the appointment of Delyan Peevski as head of SANS, went to Orlov Most (Orlov Bridge) at about 7.30 p.m., and almost half an hour later there was still a queue at the Crystal Garden.

The procession was peaceful. Participants wore Ukrainian national flags or were dressed in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag. Here is what some of the participants said to reporters:

“It was time to show that it's not just the ‘kopeiki’ (rubles) that are vocal.”

“It was high time we washed our faces in front of the world.”

“All over the world, incl. in Russia, there were many large-scale protests against the aggressor Putin, and in our country, the situation was alarmingly lean.”

Zelensky Calls For a Global Rally Against the War in Ukraine

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called in a video message for all people around the world to take to the streets of their settlements today in support of his country in the war against Russia.

/ClubZ

