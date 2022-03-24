Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria: Without Russian Gas there will be an Energy Catastrophe

“By voluntarily giving up Russian oil and gas, European politicians are preparing an energy catastrophe for their countries, after which they will mention today's price crisis as a holiday from the past. An ordinary European will feel the devastating consequences of this nonsense for a long time to come. It will become increasingly difficult for them to shop, charge their car and pay their bills,” said Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova in a weekly briefing.

Bulgaria Calls Back its Ambassador from Russia, Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria is Expected to Leave

“We are curious to see the frequent calls of Bulgarian leaders to completely give up Russian energy, as well as strange accusations against us of unleashing a ‘gas war.’ Although we do not understand what it means after Russia supplies and continues to supply energy resources according to the contracts, in full,” Mitrofanova added.

Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles

She also commented on the declaration of Russian diplomats in Bulgaria as persona non grata. The ambassador stressed that “their number is unpleasantly astonishing in its scale” and described this as “another aggressive step”. “This hostile démarche will soon receive an appropriate assessment and a reaction adequate for the new spirit of bilateral relations,” Mitrofanova said.

Russian Ambassador: Bulgarians do not Support their Government's Actions against Russia

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Her Excellency said that “the military operation there is going according to the established plans”. And she categorically denies “the thesis of a chemical attack, allegedly prepared by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainians.” “With such absurdities, these overseas political technologists are trying to divert attention from the Pentagon's bio laboratories that have developed biological weapons in Ukraine. We do not rule out that the NATO curators of the criminal Kyiv regime will succeed in convincing them to make such a provocation against their own population in order to subsequently accuse Russia of ‘aggression’”, Mitrofanova concluded.

