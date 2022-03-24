Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles
“Bulgaria will buy natural gas for rubles”, Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed today in connection with Moscow's decision to demand payment in its own currency for the supply of natural gas.
Putin: Russia will Accept Payments for Natural Gas only in Rubles
"Bulgaria has taken unfriendly, hostile steps towards Russia. That is why it will have to buy gas for rubles, whether it wants to or not, whether it likes it or not,” Peskov told reporters.
He commented on concerns expressed by Serbian President Alexander Vucic about supplies passing through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline through Bulgaria. Peskov assured that Moscow would try to solve Serbia's problems.
/BNT
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Chairman of the Bulgarian Energy Commission: It is Impossible Not to Rise Prices
- » Putin: Russia will Accept Payments for Natural Gas only in Rubles
- » Germany remains Against an Embargo on Russian Oil and Gas Imports
- » Price of Natural Gas in Europe is Rising to 105 EUR per Megawatt-Hour
- » Bulgarian PM: We Offered a Collective Approach to Dealing with High Gas Prices for the whole EU
- » Bulgarian PM does not Deny that He will Negotiate with Gazprom