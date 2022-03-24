Russia: Bulgaria will Pay for Natural Gas in Rubles

“Bulgaria will buy natural gas for rubles”, Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed today in connection with Moscow's decision to demand payment in its own currency for the supply of natural gas.

"Bulgaria has taken unfriendly, hostile steps towards Russia. That is why it will have to buy gas for rubles, whether it wants to or not, whether it likes it or not,” Peskov told reporters.

He commented on concerns expressed by Serbian President Alexander Vucic about supplies passing through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline through Bulgaria. Peskov assured that Moscow would try to solve Serbia's problems.



/BNT

