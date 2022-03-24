NATO Approved the Deployment of a Battalion battle Group in Bulgaria

NATO leaders approved the deployment of four battalion battle groups in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. This was announced by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after the end of the Extraordinary Summit.

Stoltenberg also announced that the allies will continue to impose a high price on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders approved additional aid to Ukraine with military supplies: anti-tank, air defense, drones, as well as significant financial and humanitarian support. Support will be provided for cyber defense, as well as means for radiological, chemical and nuclear protection.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has a responsibility to prevent the conflict from escalating.

He called on China not to provide military and material support to Russia in its war with Ukraine and to join efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Leaders have tasked military planners with drawing up plans for a possible permanent presence on the eastern of the Flank Alliance, boosting NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities. The decision will be discussed at the June summit in Madrid.



