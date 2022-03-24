Bulgarian Ex-PM Borissov: I have been Summoned for Questioning by the Prosecutor's Office

“I have been summoned for questioning by the prosecutor's office. I will not give details because proceedings are underway.” This was stated at a briefing by GERB leader Boyko Borissov. According to Nova TV, the interrogation will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday.

“They searched everything - ceilings, plates, pots, in the yard, clothes, socks - everything downstairs. And one went and took pictures. I guess to find something. I never had gold bars. How can they find them? Goranov never brought me money,” Borisov told of the evening of his arrest.

“Finally we signed the protocol and I thought they were leaving and they were shouting that they should detain me. I asked them why they were driving me away like a fair bear, they said it was an order. Nobody came to interrogate us for 24 hours,” he added.

“After last Thursday in Bulgaria, anyone can arrest anyone, saying that he is a witness to something that is not certain. On Tuesday, the ambassador of Ukraine was here, together with our deputies. We gave him full support for Ukraine. I told him, that if the government submits a request for support to Ukraine, we will support it. My impudence continued the next day with Poroshenko, Klitschko and the others we reaffirmed it. I was arrested on Thursday so that if such a thing enters the parliament, GERB will be offended,” said former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

According to him, the Euro-Atlantic line is clear, precise and unshakable. “I do not want you to imagine what would happen if I arrested (former PM) Stanishev. When a conscientious citizen brought the report of the secret services, which was lost by Prime Minister Stanishev, I went as a witness to Stanishev that with so many materials and signatures put by one prime minister, you are bound to make a mistake. In this case however the prime minister is a “witness” for a man accused via the Magnitsky, Act” he said.

And he asked: “If we don't trust our justice system, what did the department say? We all saw that this government is not working, it is collapsing. Now they are wondering how to steal the grain, they stole the gas.”

“We are here to comment on the widespread manipulations after the detention of Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova by the heads of government. It has been heard that there is a report of the State Financial Inspection, drawn up in the summer of 2021 We have heard of another report, which probably does not exist, but it will be interesting to see and suggests irregularities in the control systems related to European funds. This puts the whole system of EU funds at risk.” This was stated at a briefing of GERB by the former Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov.

“In December 2019, the Ministry of Finance received a signal from Mr. Bozhkov's partners that certain gambling operators do not apply the law correctly. As a result, the State Gambling Commission does not receive the undue amount of fees related to the organization of gambling games. As Minister of Finance, I sent this report to the State Financial Inspection. She found that in fact for a period of time there were declared and reported less than the due fees,” said Goranov.

“Technology is important here. The arrest of the opposition leader, ordered after the testimony of the Prime Minister, betrays total institutional illiteracy. Some of the allegations we heard from Mr. Petkov, I express politely - do not correspond to the truth. I wouldn’t be surprised if the European Commission stopped funding Bulgaria because of the Prime Minister's allegations that the Bulgarian control system was not working,” said Tomislav Donchev.

“We have already talked a lot about law as part of human rights. I expected crowds of human rights organizations to be on the streets of Sofia after the seventh day of this illegal arrest. Obviously, we do not live in a state governed by the rule of law,” said Desislava Atanasova.

And she asked: “Is this a political bat (i.e. baseball bat) and repression? The Rashkov Ministry of Interior to distribute a press release without the European Prosecutor's Office interfering, without mentioning 120 cases. Not to mention the detainees at the time this notice was circulated. In this whole message, the only true thing is the names of Borisov, Goranov, Stoyanova and Arnaudova”, Atanasova was categorical.

According to her, Menda Stoyanova was not detained at all.

/Nova

