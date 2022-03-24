Bulgaria Calls Back its Ambassador from Russia, Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria is Expected to Leave

Bulgaria is calling for consultations with its ambassador to Russia and expects reciprocal action - Eleonora Mitrofanova to leave the country and return to her homeland for consultations, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced before the summit in Brussels.

His remarks come after nearly a month of tensions between the Russian embassy and the government. Yesterday, Petkov said he would have a diplomatic response, in one form or another, to the statements of Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova. According to him, it is not acceptable in any way for a foreign ambassador to speak on behalf of the Bulgarian people against the Bulgarian government.

Hours later, Mitrofanova responded indirectly in a television interview, saying it was unacceptable for officials to criticize the ambassador.

Russian Ambassador: Bulgarians do not Support their Government's Actions against Russia

Three days ago, she said in an interview with Russia 24 that “the people of Bulgaria do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding the special operation in Ukraine.”

On the occasion of Bulgaria’s National Day - March 3, the ambassador said that we have gained our freedom and compared the situation in Donbas with Turkish slavery. She then called our government “pro-American.” In her three-minute video, Mitrofanova talked mostly about the war in Ukraine, launched by the Russian Federation on February 24, in an attempt to justify Russian military action.

Russian Ambassador compared Bulgaria with Donbas

British soldiers are coming to Bulgaria

The Prime Minister announced that over 150 servicemen from Great Britain will join the Bulgarian battle group. He added that talks are currently underway with Italy.

NATO will Deploy a Battalion in Bulgaria

The double standard of the prosecution

With these words, Petkov again commented on the quick reaction of the special prosecutor's office to initiate proceedings against Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev, which happened in hours compared to the slowness of the investigation into Vasil Bozhkov's allegations of extortion by Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova.

Due to the arrests, he did not rule out that opposition parties will demand a vote of no confidence. According to him, the reason is that “all people who have become rich through corruption are currently very afraid.” Petkov added that since the arrests last Thursday, signals of corruption schemes reaching the Interior Ministry have increased, with many of them related to misuse of EU funds.

European Prosecutor's Office: We are Working on Signals of Systemic Corruption from Bulgaria

Petkov said that he had a conversation with the European Commission in connection with the irregularities in European projects in Bulgaria. According to him, representatives of the European Commission thanked for the decisive actions of the country.

Symbolic military support for Ukraine

The prime minister said that if the parliament decides to send military aid to Ukraine, it will be more symbolic.

Bulgarian Arms Dealer: There are No Direct Exports of Bulgarian Weapons to Ukraine

Gas prices

Petkov announced that tomorrow the European leaders will discuss the Bulgarian proposal for a pan-European gas purchase agreement. According to him, this would reduce the price of gas and, as a result, the prices of many goods.

Bulgarian PM: We Offered a Collective Approach to Dealing with High Gas Prices for the whole EU



