Bulgarian Arms Dealer: There are No Direct Exports of Bulgarian Weapons to Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 24, 2022, Thursday // 12:06
“Only now are we starting to realize what has happened in the last 10-12 years. We are yet to take out the hot potatoes.” This was stated to bTV by the arms dealer Emilian Gebrev.

The owner of EMCO was adamant that there are no exports of Bulgarian weapons directly to Ukraine.

“To date, we have nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. Since 2014, not a single military button has been exported to this destination for any reason. This is the most regulated activity,” said the arms dealer.

“Our group of factories deals with the so-called scheduled deliveries - deliveries to India, to Allied countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia,” Gebrev explained.

Asked if the new government is good to work with, Gebrev stressed: “The government and the so-called interdepartmental commission makes decisions. I can want a lot of things. For 10 years they allowed themselves to purposefully destroy strategic enterprises for the country. Now I can say that things are too normal.”

According to Emilian Gebrev, what happened at the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant “Chaira” on Wednesday is a reasonable assumption that the same is happening across the country.

/BGNES

