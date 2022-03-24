Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do we move the Clock an Hour Forward in Bulgaria

The change of time was introduced in 1976 in Europe at the request of France.

In Bulgaria, this practice was introduced in 1979. With a decree from 1997, summer time comes into force at 3.00 a.m. on the last Sunday of March.

When do we switch to summer time?

This spring we will move the clock one hour forward at 3:00 a.m. on March 27, 2022 (Sunday). This refers to people living on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria. This means that we will have 1 hour less to sleep, but on the other hand, the day will last longer and darken later.

Will the daylight saving time remain in the future? In September 2018, the European Commission came up with a proposal to move the arrows for the last time, with different countries choosing whether they want to stay in astronomical time (winter) or summer time. However, the end of the shift has been postponed for now.

The idea of ​​changing the time first came to Benjamin Franklin. He wrote a letter to the editor of the Paris Journal in 1784, inviting Parisians to get up early and go to bed early. In practice, the idea was implemented by the German government during the First World War between April 30 and October 1, 1916. Britain was the second country to initially introduce daylight saving time from May 21 to October 1, 1916.



