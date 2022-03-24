Replacement of the Kaspersky Anti-Virus Program in Bulgarian Administration is Considered

The Ministry of e-Government is already considering recommendations for the use of Kaspersky Anti-Virus Software. The German IT security agency recently recommended that the software should not be used, warning of possible vulnerabilities in Russian software. At this stage, only analyzes are made, explained the Minister of Electronic Government Bozhidar Bojanov:

“It is important to clarify here that Kaspersky is better than none at all. And until the administrations get through the process to update their antivirus programs, they have to stay with at least some, so we didn't tell them to stop using it. We are considering whether to recommend a replacement but we do not intend to order what to replace the program with.”



/BNR

