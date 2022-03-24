COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1552 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
1552 are the new positive samples for coronavirus for the past day, according to the Unified Information Portal. This is 11.92% of the 13,017 tests performed.
191 254 are active cases.
There are 2,025 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, 233 of whom are in intensive care units. 188 are newcomers to hospitals. Nearly 80 percent of them have not been vaccinated.
25 died from complications related to the infection.
1555 have been reported cured in the last 24 hours.
2,048,442 people have completed a vaccination course.
