Kyiv: Russia's Losses so far Exceed those of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan

In the 26 days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has suffered more losses than the Soviet army in a decade (1979-1989) in Afghanistan, according to data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

An infographic published by the Ministry of Defense shows that the official losses of the Soviet army in Afghanistan amount to 15,051 people, while the losses currently suffered by the Russian army in Ukraine amount to about 15,300 people. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there were 5 Soviet generals killed in Afghanistan, and since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, their number is now 6.

So far, 509 tanks have been destroyed in Ukraine, compared to 385 in Afghanistan. The loss of armored fighting vehicles is also greater, respectively, 1556 in Ukraine and 1314 in Afghanistan.

According to the UN, at least 925 civilians were killed and nearly 1,500 others were injured in the war in Ukraine, but the actual death toll is likely to be “significantly higher”.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far.



