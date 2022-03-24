Rally in Sofia: Bulgaria says Not to the War in Ukraine!

Bulgarians will attend a big march in support of sovereign Ukraine. “Just a few hundred kilometers from us, a nation is fighting for its freedom and for the future of Europe at the cost of enormous innocent casualties and destruction. This nation managed to surprise the whole world with its dignity, courage and endurance.”

The rally, organized on social networks, will take place on March 24 at 6.30 p.m. on Nezavisimost Square in the capital Sofia.

“At the same time, Bulgaria is captive to the growing grip of the Russian propaganda war against our country. The Russian ambassador allowed herself to speak on behalf of the Bulgarian people. We are witnessing the rising extreme nationalism in Russia and understand what it means for Bulgaria if we do not demand an adequate and timely position in support of Ukraine from our government. We cannot allow marginal pro-Russian parties to dictate the most important decisions for Bulgaria's future. We should not let our voices be silenced,” protesters said on Facebook.

“It is time to say that we are here, that we are in the EU and NATO, that we have already made our civilizational choice and we stand behind it. Let us go out, make a bright, albeit symbolic gesture to the people of Ukraine. Together with Ukraine!”, the protesters call for.

Independence Square, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24 - exactly 1 month since the beginning of the war!

“Get involved, invite friends and family, draw posters, take flags - Ukrainian, Bulgarian, EU, and musical instruments so we can be seen and heard! The event is peaceful and the participants will abide by the laws of the Republic of Bulgaria,” said the organizers of the protest.

“The Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria supports the peaceful march for Ukraine, which will take place in Sofia. Similar events will take place in Burgas on Wednesday and in Varna on Saturday. Vladimir Putin's insane war against independent and sovereign Ukraine has been going on for a month now. A war in which thousands, including hundreds of children, were killed. A war in which beautiful cities were torn down and millions were forced to flee their homes.

This war was made possible only by lies. He lies about everything, even the fact that there is no such war. Russia itself has passed legislation introducing military censorship, which provides for up to 15 years in prison for anyone who dares to tell the truth about the war. The anti-war protests were dispersed immediately, the participants were arrested and the independent media were shut down,” the AEJ said.

“Attacks on freedom of speech are nothing new to Vladimir Putin's regime. But after the bloody military invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a ‘special military operation,’ the noose around critical journalists and citizens has tightened into a situation where telling the truth is virtually criminalized. This is evidenced by the arrests of tens of thousands of Russian citizens and the closure of some of the last independent Russian media, such as Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV. The legendary newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, has decided to continue working despite a de facto ban on broadcasting reality as it is. Dmitry Muratov said he would give his Nobel Prize for refugees from Ukraine.

And yet, the truth finds a way to make its way, even in the most unexpected places. Let's remember Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist from the Russian Channel One - one of the main blades of Kremlin propaganda, who dared to appear on the air of the central evening news on state television with a poster ‘No war. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here. Russians against war’.

The actions of Ovsyannikova, as well as thousands of Russians who find original ways to express their position against the war, show that in times of total darkness, it is very important to be active and to oppose evil. That is why we call on you to join the march and show that Bulgarians support peace and the Ukrainian people in their just fight against Vladimir Putin's criminal aggression”, the Association of European Journalists said.



