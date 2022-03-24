Cashing a Check from the USA - What is the Procedure and How can it Happen in the Fastest Way

Many people face the problem - where and how to cash a check received in US dollars. In the United States, payment by check may be common practice, but in Europe, this is not the case. In many European countries, banks refuse to cash checks. So they face the question of how NOT to lose the money received from the United States and take it as soon as possible?

In Bulgaria, for example, about 50,000 people are facing this issue, who have lived and/or worked in the United States for some time but have already returned to Europe. They receive pensions and refunds of overpaid taxes in the form of checks.

What are the options for cashing American checks?

• Sending a check to relatives and friends living in the United States to cash it - unfortunately in this option people either receive their money later when they meet their relatives or receive less money because of translation fees.

• Cash through a bank - in Bulgaria, there are banks that cash checks. For this purpose, however, you must have an account or open one in the appropriate bank. Of course, this is an option, but it will cost more time to find the best conditions and the right bank. The question also arises about the payment of more bank fees.

• A company that deals with cashing checks - this is the solution that almost all Europeans are resorting to. Some banks even refer people directly to them.

How and why does the “check cashing” service appear?

More and more European banks are refusing to cash checks, and the procedure is cumbersome and time-consuming. However, around Work and Travel programs, many students need this service. When they return home after a summer job in the United States, they receive checks for tax refunds and, of course, want to take their money.

That's why companies like TT Express are emerging, which employs some of the most experienced check cashing specialists. They are developing the USTaxcollect.com platform, which simplifies the service for young people to the maximum. Students register in it and cash their checks quickly and without complications.

Interest in the service is growing, which is why TT Express is starting to offer it to all check owners in Europe. This way, people who receive pensions, insurance and overpaid taxes in the United States can easily get their money.

“Cashing checks is usually a difficult process for individuals. To make it easier, we work with Payoneer and US banks. This allows us to help people get their money quickly and easily.” - says the CEO of TT Express.

How do I cash checks using TT Express?

The checks are sent by courier or registered mail, and can also be taken to one of the company's offices, where they will help with the cashing. The team is currently developing a new online platform on which everyone will be able to upload their check and receive their due amount.

TT Express collects thousands of checks from customers in Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Italy. In our country, the company partners with RT Tax and more information about cashing checks can be found here: https://rttax.com/bg/check-cashing/?aid=1063&advert_id=1508

RT Tax advises people to bet on the tried and tested decision and not to give up their money.



