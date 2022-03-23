Chairman of the Bulgarian Energy Commission: It is Impossible Not to Rise Prices
“There isn’t a way to not have a rise in energy prices”. This was stated by the Chairman of the EWRC Stanislav Todorov before appearing at a hearing in the Energy Committee of the Parliament. He stressed that the jump in natural gas prices cannot be ignored, as Bulgaria imports it, does not produce it. He added that the EWRC will do everything possible to mitigate the blow to consumers.
Bulgarian PM: We Offered a Collective Approach to Dealing with High Gas Prices for the whole EU
After the moratorium - the electricity is not likely to rise, it became clear during the meeting. However, there is strong pressure to raise the price of heat and water services. Most likely, there will be an increase from July 1, not from April 1, when the moratorium on prices ends.
