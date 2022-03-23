Putin: Russia will Accept Payments for Natural Gas only in Rubles

Russia will now accept payments for natural gas from “unfriendly” countries only in rubles. This was stated by Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the government on Wednesday, RT writes. Bulgaria is also on the “black” list of countries.

Price of Natural Gas in Europe is Rising to 105 EUR per Megawatt-Hour

He gave the Central Bank and the government a week to determine the procedure for operations to buy rubles in the domestic market for importers.

Germany remains Against an Embargo on Russian Oil and Gas Imports

Putin added that Russia will continue to supply gas in accordance with the volumes and principles of pricing in the contracts. Only the payment currency changes.



