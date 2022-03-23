Poland Recalls 45 Russian Diplomats Suspected of Espionage

Poland recalls 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying for Russia. The news was confirmed by Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

“We are breaking up the network of Russian special services in our country in a completely consistent and decisive way,” Minister Kaminski said on Twitter.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev was summoned urgently to the Foreign Ministry this morning for an interview.

The list of Russian diplomats who, according to Polish authorities, have taken part in activities on Polish territory incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations includes about 45 people, including employees of the Russian embassy in Warsaw.

At a press conference, Stanislaw Zharin, spokesman for the Polish security services, spoke about the list of people who will be expelled from Poland. The existence of the list was also confirmed by government spokesman Piotr Mueller.

“Such a list has been handed over. Today the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We will discuss this and the decisions on further steps will be announced today,” he told in the Seimas.

Russia's foreign ministry has promised a response to the expulsion of diplomats.

The Homeland Security Agency has detained one of the suspects, local authorities said today. He is an employee of the Civil Registration Office in Warsaw and was detained on March 17, the state news agency PAP reported.

The court has issued a three-month arrest warrant. If convicted, the detainee could face up to 15 years in prison.

Stanislav Zharin told the PAP news agency that the detainee had collected data and passed it on to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service. Due to his official duties, the man had access to the archives of the Civil Registration Office and those of the city of Warsaw, Jarin said.

“Given the nature of the documentation collected by these units, the suspect's actions posed a threat to Poland's internal and external security,” the spokesman said.



