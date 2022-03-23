Germany remains Against an Embargo on Russian Oil and Gas Imports

Germany will defend its position at the EU summit against an immediate embargo on oil and gas imports from Russia. This became clear from the address of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag before leaving for Brussels.

“Thousands of jobs are at risk, entire industries will stop production”, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned.

“We will end energy dependence as soon as possible. But cutting off supplies from today to tomorrow means throwing Europe into recession,” Scholz said, adding that sanctions against Russia should not hit the European economy harder.

“We will not allow NATO to be involved in a war,” said the German chancellor, who assured Ukrainian President Zelensky that he could count on Europe's support.

“Of course, I hear calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and NATO peacekeepers. But no matter how difficult it is for us, we will not allow a direct military confrontation with Russia. NATO will not go to war, this is our common conviction with our partners in Europe and America”, Olaf Scholz was categorical.

“Europeans must continue to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, not only to achieve peace, and not just because there is a war in Europe, but because in Ukraine we must defend our values,” Scholz told the Bundestag.



