At First Reading: Bulgarian Parliament Agreed on Shutting Down the Special Court and the Special Prosecutor's Office

Politics | March 23, 2022, Wednesday // 13:43
Bulgaria: At First Reading: Bulgarian Parliament Agreed on Shutting Down the Special Court and the Special Prosecutor's Office SJC

After 4 hours of debate, the deputies adopted at first reading amendments to the Judiciary Act, which close the Specialized Court and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

European Prosecutor's Office: We are Working on Signals of Systemic Corruption from Bulgaria

The petitioners consider that the specialized prosecutor's offices and courts have not achieved the goals set for them in 2011.

The changes also propose the abolition of “career bonuses” for members of the SJC, the Chief Inspector and inspectors from the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prosecutor, special, deputies, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria