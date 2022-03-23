At First Reading: Bulgarian Parliament Agreed on Shutting Down the Special Court and the Special Prosecutor's Office
After 4 hours of debate, the deputies adopted at first reading amendments to the Judiciary Act, which close the Specialized Court and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.
European Prosecutor's Office: We are Working on Signals of Systemic Corruption from Bulgaria
The petitioners consider that the specialized prosecutor's offices and courts have not achieved the goals set for them in 2011.
The changes also propose the abolition of “career bonuses” for members of the SJC, the Chief Inspector and inspectors from the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council.
/BNT
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Poland can Assist in the Maintenance of the Bulgarian MiG-29s
- » Russian Foreign Ministry: The Expulsion of Diplomats from the Bulgarian Embassy is a Provocation
- » European Prosecutor's Office: We are Working on Signals of Systemic Corruption from Bulgaria
- » Russian Ambassador: Bulgarians do not Support their Government's Actions against Russia
- » EPP with an Urgent Mission in Bulgaria following Ex-PM Borissov's Arrest
- » Bulgarian Council of Ministers: Measures have been Taken to Ensure the Security of our Maritime Borders