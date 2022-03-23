At First Reading: Bulgarian Parliament Agreed on Shutting Down the Special Court and the Special Prosecutor's Office

After 4 hours of debate, the deputies adopted at first reading amendments to the Judiciary Act, which close the Specialized Court and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

The petitioners consider that the specialized prosecutor's offices and courts have not achieved the goals set for them in 2011.

The changes also propose the abolition of “career bonuses” for members of the SJC, the Chief Inspector and inspectors from the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council.



