Bulgaria on the Verge of a Flu Epidemic

The country is on the verge of a flu epidemic. According to the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, in recent days in many areas, the number of cases has increased by 50%.

An influenza epidemic has already been declared in Blagoevgrad, and the number of cases in the Silistra region has risen sharply. According to medical observations, the flu is most severe in children and adults, and the most typical symptom is a rapid rise in temperature to 38-39 degrees.

According to the general practitioner Dr. Mariana Ivanova from 12 DCCs in the capital, it is the influenza strain “Cambodia”:

“In the last two weeks, the incidence of acute respiratory diseases has been growing, maybe it's really the flu. For each such disease, I run tests for COVD-19, but they are negative. It is characterized by acute onset, a very high fever. Patients say they go to bed and can't get up for 24 hours. They have pain in the eyeballs and a dry, irritating cough in the trachea. The condition is more acute, but passes in 5-7 days, unlike the coronavirus infection”, explained Dr. Ivanova on Nova TV.

The treatment is with antipyretics, lozenges, there is an antiviral drug, which is included in the first 48 hours, has an amazing effect, the symptoms disappear very quickly, said the general practitioner.

“It seems that everything starts with the children's population, kindergartens, schools and then goes to the parents. The last 2 years there was no flu, maybe because we were limited, we wore masks, the children were not present at school and we were constantly protected, and two years we have not encountered this virus, we do not have accumulated immunity. The general immunity has fallen, so the flu can not come again,” the doctor commented on the reasons for the flu epidemic.

She noted that in the last week there has been a slight increase in COVID cases.

“These are people who have either been vaccinated or have had the disease and the infection is very mild. The symptoms persist for a long time, but there is no fever, but a mild runny nose, laryngitis or tracheitis. It goes without antibiotics and is treated with symptomatic medicines,” said Dr. Mariana Ivanova.



