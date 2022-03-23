The G20 wants to Exclude Russia, Putin wants to Go to the Group’s Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to take part in the G20 summit scheduled to be held later this year in Indonesia, Russia's ambassador to Jakarta said today following calls from some members of the group to exclude Russia.

“Not only the G20, but many organizations are also trying to drive Russia out ... The reaction of the West is absolutely disproportionate,” Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobyova told a news conference.

Poland announced yesterday that Russia would be excluded from the G20.

The United States and its Western allies are considering whether Russia should remain in the group of the world's 20 largest and fastest-growing economies after its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

The likelihood that any proposal to completely exclude Russia will be vetoed by other members of the club, which includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and others, has raised the prospect of some countries instead missing the G20 this year, sources said.

The G20, along with the smaller Group of Seven - which includes only the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom - is a key international platform for coordinating multilateral action on climate change to cross-border debt.

Russia is facing international sanctions from Western countries aimed at isolating it from the global economy, including excluding it from the international SWIFT interbank payment system and restricting its central bank transactions.

“It has been discussed whether Russia should be part of the G20,” said a senior G7 source. “If Russia remains a member, the organization will become less useful.”

Asked if US President Joe Biden would take action to push Russia out of the G20 when he meets with his allies in Brussels this week, Jake Sullivan, a national security adviser, told White House reporters yesterday that Washington did not believe that things can continue as before for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.

However, the United States plans to consult with its allies before making other statements, he said.

A source from the European Union separately confirmed the discussions on the status of Russia at the upcoming G20 meetings, whose rotating chairman is currently Indonesia, BTA reported.



/ClubZ