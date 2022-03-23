COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1943 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1943 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria reached 1,128,089. The active cases are 191,282.

1305 people were cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured reached 900,457.

There are 2,055 hospitalized and 236 patients in intensive care units.

20 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 36,350.

69.94 percent of those infected during the day were not vaccinated. 80 percent of those who died during the last 24 hours were not vaccinated.

There are 246 newcomers to hospitals in the country. 78.86 percent of them have not been vaccinated.



/BTA

