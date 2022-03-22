From April 1: The Minimum Wage in Bulgaria will be 363 EUR

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will be BGN 710 (363 EUR) from April 1, 2022.

The measure was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation today.

However, according to the unions, a 10% increase has already been eaten up by inflation, so they are pushing for another one in July.

The Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria is against the increase from April and continues to insist on the development of a mechanism by which the minimum wage is determined by economic activities.

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce also refrained from supporting the proposal.

The tripartite council also approved the extension of the 60/40 measure for businesses until June.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg