From April 1: The Minimum Wage in Bulgaria will be 363 EUR
The minimum wage in Bulgaria will be BGN 710 (363 EUR) from April 1, 2022.
The measure was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation today.
However, according to the unions, a 10% increase has already been eaten up by inflation, so they are pushing for another one in July.
The Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria is against the increase from April and continues to insist on the development of a mechanism by which the minimum wage is determined by economic activities.
The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce also refrained from supporting the proposal.
The tripartite council also approved the extension of the 60/40 measure for businesses until June.
/BNT
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria has Borrowed another Half a Billion BGN in Debt
- » Bulgarian PM does not Deny that He will Negotiate with Gazprom
- » In One Year Growth of 30% in Food Prices in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria has One of the Smallest Gender Pay Gaps in Europe
- » Serbian President Vucic: Bulgaria is Obliged to Supply us with Russian Gas which we Pay for
- » The Reasons Why Indian Players need to choose a Cryptocurrency Casino