Opinion: Staging US Troops in Bulgaria is Unnecessary and a Liability
This weekend, US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin visited Bulgaria and carried out a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov. Lloyd also addressed US and Bulgarian troops in Bulgaria, speaking of building trust.
Previously, in December 2021, I expressed an opinion in Novinite that staging US troops on Bulgarian territory would be a disaster. The former Defense Minister Yanev held the same position. Yanev was sacked quickly after pushing a more measured position vis-à-vis the war in Ukraine.
In line with Petkov's policy towards Russia, the move escalates Bulgaria's position by creating unnecessary risk in terms of the message the Bulgarian leadership is sending President Putin.
In the same time, Prime Minister Petkov said that Bulgaria will not be sending Ukraine weaponry, the way other Eastern flank NATO and EU countries are.
Iveta Cherneva is an author and political commentator.
