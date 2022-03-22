Russian Foreign Ministry: The Expulsion of Diplomats from the Bulgarian Embassy is a Provocation

“The expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from the embassy in Sofia will receive an adequate response.” This was stated for BNR by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bulgaria Expelled 10 Russian Diplomats

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes Sofia's decision as an unprecedented demarche. The ministry reminds that this is the eighth case of expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria since 2019. As well as that the relevant actions of the Bulgarian authorities are taken under a fictitious pretext. The position emphasizes that “the démarche fits organically into the hysteria fueled by NATO and the European Union over Russia's special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbas and to demilitarize and denationalize Ukraine.”

“We assess this as another provocation and attempt of Bulgaria to stand out in the Western competition for the rapid destruction of relations with Russia, without thinking about the consequences, national interests and expectations of its own people,” said the Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, the ministry expresses its gratitude to the numerous Bulgarian citizens who “retain their immunity against anti-Russian propaganda, understand the essence of what is happening and publicly declare their disagreement with such short-sighted policies.”



/BNR

