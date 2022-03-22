Bulgaria has Borrowed another Half a Billion BGN in Debt

Business » FINANCE | March 22, 2022, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria has Borrowed another Half a Billion BGN in Debt

Bulgaria took on another half a billion levs in debt just a week after taking on 500m levs (BGN).

On March 21, the Ministry of Finance reopened an issue of 7.5-year government securities (GS), denominated in BGN, maturing on May 24, 2029, according to its press center.

Government securities for a total nominal value of BGN 500 million at a weighted average annual yield of 1.33% were successfully placed at the auction.

The total amount of submitted orders reached BGN 599.1 million, which corresponds to a coverage ratio of 1.20.

The reported spread over similar German federal bonds amounts to 114 basis points.

The largest amount of government securities at the auction was acquired by banks - 84.1%, followed by insurance companies - 8.4%, pension funds by 3.8%, guarantee funds - 1.4%, investment intermediaries 0.3% and others investors - 2.0%.

