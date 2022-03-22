No Survivors from the Plane Crash in China

Society » INCIDENTS | March 22, 2022, Tuesday // 11:27
Bulgaria: No Survivors from the Plane Crash in China

No survivors of yesterday's plane crash in China have been found, BTA reported, citing information from Chinese media.

Passenger Plane Crashed in China

The wreckage of the plane was found, but no survivors, China Central Television reported about 18 hours after the crash. Hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers joined the search for survivors.

A total of 132 people were on board the crashed Boeing 737.

Tags: plane, crash, China, airlines
