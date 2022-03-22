No Survivors from the Plane Crash in China
No survivors of yesterday's plane crash in China have been found, BTA reported, citing information from Chinese media.
Passenger Plane Crashed in China
The wreckage of the plane was found, but no survivors, China Central Television reported about 18 hours after the crash. Hundreds of firefighters and rescue workers joined the search for survivors.
A total of 132 people were on board the crashed Boeing 737.
Video footage taken by local villagers shows the aftermath of a plane crash in south China on Monday. The Boeing 737 crashed with 132 people on board.— CBPPORTISABEL (@CBPPORTISABELTX) March 22, 2022
CGTN has the latest updates: https://t.co/UmYGXnCR0k pic.twitter.com/odyr4kjrWc
China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, according to Xinhua.MU5735 departed from Kunming City, bound for Guangzhou City. #China #guangzhou #Boeing737 #planecrash pic.twitter.com/0ffunoaupI— The National Bulletin (@TheNationalBul1) March 21, 2022
