Ukraine: Fires near Chernobyl spread Radiation
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine warned that at least 7 different fires were burning on the territory of Chernobyl. They were spotted by satellite images of the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.
“The fire was probably caused by Russian bombing, for example with a shell. It may be arson,” the statement said.
According to the Classification Signs for Emergencies, the criteria for fire in the exclusion zone should not exceed the volume of 0.05-0.2 sq. km, but in the current state of the fire zone, these figures are ten times higher.
In this regard, radiation risks increase within a radius of 10 km around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
/Nova
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukraine: In just One Day, Russia has Lost 300 of its Troops
- » Day 27 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky called for Immediate Dialogue
- » Bulgarian PM: 84% of Bulgarians do Not Want us to Send Military Aid to Ukraine
- » Zelensky will Not be Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize
- » US Secretary of Defense: Russia's Hypersonic Missiles Don’t Completely Change the Situation in Ukraine
- » Day 26 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Under Fire, Ammonia Leaked from a Plant in Sumy