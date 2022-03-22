Ukraine: Fires near Chernobyl spread Radiation

Ukraine | March 22, 2022, Tuesday
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine warned that at least 7 different fires were burning on the territory of Chernobyl. They were spotted by satellite images of the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.

“The fire was probably caused by Russian bombing, for example with a shell. It may be arson,” the statement said.

According to the Classification Signs for Emergencies, the criteria for fire in the exclusion zone should not exceed the volume of 0.05-0.2 sq. km, but in the current state of the fire zone, these figures are ten times higher.

In this regard, radiation risks increase within a radius of 10 km around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

