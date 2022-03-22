Biden: Putin might use Biological and Chemical Weapons
US President Joe Biden has announced that Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
According to him, indications of this come from accusations by Moscow that Kyiv is developing such weapons.
Biden added that a series of cyberattacks by Russian hackers is expected, including in the United States. According to him, the war is being fought on all fronts, including online.
Day 27 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky called for Immediate Dialogue
“Putin's back is pressed against the wall and he is now talking about new “fake flags”, claiming that the United States has biological and chemical weapons in Europe, which is simply not true. They also claim that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons. This is a clear sign that he himself is planning to use such weapons. He has already done so and we must be extremely careful because we do not know what lies ahead,” Biden said.
