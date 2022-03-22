Ukraine: In just One Day, Russia has Lost 300 of its Troops

In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian air force has inflicted “devastating blows” on Russian equipment and manpower, fought air battles and “intercepted air targets.” This is stated in the daily report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, quoted by Sky News.

It notes that Russian aviation is launching more active and targeted strikes on Ukraine. The document also states that 300 Russian soldiers refused to obey orders in the Okhtyrka region of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine and then “left the area of ​​operation.”

“In the directions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the enemy continues to try to advance and strengthen, but without success. Ukrainian defenders repulsed 13 enemy attacks and destroyed 14 tanks, 8 infantry fighting vehicles, two multi-purpose towed light armored vehicles, three artillery systems and four vehicles. Air defense units hit two enemy air targets. The loss of enemy personnel amounted to about 300 people,” the report said.



