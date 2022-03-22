COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1960 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
1960 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past day, with 11.96% of the 16,390 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
190,664 are active cases.
2106 patients are in hospitals, and 246 are in intensive care units. There are 292 new patients in hospitals. 73.63% of them have not been vaccinated.
4336 people were reported cured.
48 people have died in the past 24 hours.
The doses of vaccines administered are 1569. Total number of persons with completed vaccination course - 2,047,680.
/BNR
