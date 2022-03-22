Day 27 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky called for Immediate Dialogue

Zelensky called for immediate dialogue; Russia waved a finger at the American ambassador; Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukraine in an attempt to reverse hostilities.

Day 26 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Under Fire, Ammonia Leaked from a Plant in Sumy

In an effort to “destroy” Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow is seeking to “destroy” his country. According to him, Moscow wants Ukraine to “hand over” Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv, adding that neither the people in these cities “nor I, as president, can do that.” Before midnight on Monday night, Zelensky said any important decision for the country would be made by referendum and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold immediate talks, regardless of form.

Eight died in an attack on a mall

At least eight people have been killed in an attack on a shopping mall in northwest Kyiv. The 10-story building was completely destroyed in the blast. Russia claims the mall was used to store missile systems. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is announcing a new curfew for the capital from 8 p.m. to Wednesday morning.

EU allocates another € 500 million to Ukraine

The European Union will provide additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros, said EC Vice President Josep Borrell after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which took place in Brussels.

Komsomolskaya Pravda: “Russia has lost nearly 10 thousand soldiers in Ukraine”

In an extremely unusual confession, a pro-Russian tabloid reported that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine. In their article, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported the exact number of dead. The latest officially published data on Moscow's losses in the war is 498.

Russia intensifies air operations

Russia is stepping up air and sea operations as it struggles to reverse the war in Ukraine, where Kyiv's fierce defense is halting the invasion, the Pentagon said.

Ukraine rejects Mariupol's ultimatum

Russia has given the besieged city of Mariupol an ultimatum to surrender by 5:00 a.m. on March 21. Ukraine has rejected the ultimatum, saying the bombed-out port city, where the bodies of those killed are piled up in the streets, strengthens Ukraine's defenses. “Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, the Dnieper and Odessa,” said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Decisive week for the West

President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy before attending NATO and EU summits, followed by a trip to Poland in a crucial week for the West's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“No euro for occupiers”

Zelensky called on European leaders to stop all trade with Russia. “There is no euro for the occupiers. Close all your ports to them. Do not export your goods to them. Give up energy resources. Insist that Russia leave Ukraine,” he said in a video message.

EU forces

The EU is approving a new defense strategy designed to increase the bloc's capacity, including the creation of a 5,000-strong rapid reaction force.

Facebook, Instagram banned

A Russian court has banned Facebook and Instagram as “extremist”, continuing repression on social media during the conflict in Ukraine. The FSB's security service says Facebook's parent company, Meta, is working “against Russia and its armed forces” after Meta said it would allow people to post calls for violence against the invading forces.

Cyber ​​attack warning

Biden has warned US businesses to “immediately” prepare a defense against potential Russian cyberattacks.

“Russia waved a finger at the United States over Biden's words.”

Russia has summoned the US ambassador to Moscow to protest Biden's remarks about his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who called him a “war criminal”. “Such statements by the American president, which are not worthy of a high-ranking statesman, put Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture,” the foreign ministry said.

Access to China

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on China to play an “important role” in efforts to resolve the conflict. China, which has so far refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, is under pressure from the United States to help isolate Moscow. The Chinese ambassador to the United States assured that China does not currently supply Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

Nearly 3.5 million are already refugees from Ukraine

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have already fled their homeland since Russia's invasion. At least 10 million people have left their home in the country and moved elsewhere, according to UN figures.



