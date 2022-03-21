Bulgarian PM: 84% of Bulgarians do Not Want us to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

“If we decide that we do not want to be one of the two EU countries that do not send military aid to Ukraine, then this should not be done at the level of the Prime Minister or the Council of Ministers, but with a general state consensus. 84% of people do not want such help to be sent, and we are chosen by the people.”

Thus, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov commented on why Bulgaria continues not to send military aid to Ukraine, despite similar calls from Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev and coalition partners from Democratic Bulgaria. It is not known what data he was referring to.

During an inspection of the gas connection with Greece, Petkov said once again that the government supports Ukraine and is doing everything possible to provide humanitarian aid, as well as to organize the reception of refugees from the country.

/Dnevnik

