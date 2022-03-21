Zelensky will Not be Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

March 21, 2022
Norwegian Nobel Institute Director Olav Njølstad has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Generally speaking, the Committee cannot extend the Nobel Peace Prize nomination period, which expired on January 31. However, commission members have the right to nominate their candidates before the commission's first formal annual meeting” Njølstad said.

He added that the Norwegian Nobel Committee had not received a letter from a group of European politicians asking for an extension of the nomination period.

