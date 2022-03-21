Russian Ambassador: Bulgarians do not Support their Government's Actions against Russia

“The Bulgarian people do not support either the rhetoric or the actions of the government against Russia.” This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova, quoted by RIA Novosti.

“The people of Bulgaria do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding the special operation in Ukraine,” she said on Russia 24 TV.

The ambassador noted that during the visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to major Bulgarian cities, including Varna and Sofia, anti-NATO rallies in support of Russia were held.

“We also receive letters of support, and many people on the Internet translate our websites from Russian to Bulgarian,” Mitrofanova said. She clarified that this is not the position of all people, but of the majority.

RIA Novosti recalls that Bulgaria declared 10 Russian diplomats persona non grata. Their expulsion from Sofia was “planned” to coincide with the Pentagon chief's visit to Bulgaria, the Russian ambassador said.

“Everything was set up to show such great European solidarity,” Mitrofanova said. According to her, the Bulgarian authorities have not explained the reasons for the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

“You know, no one is explaining anything right now. Gone are the days when, in diplomatic practice, only diplomats ‘caught at the crime scene’ were expelled for, say, participating in activities incompatible with diplomatic activity. Now no one is explaining anything. They are just expelling diplomats without any explanation,” she said.

“We will react accordingly, so to speak. The reaction can also be asymmetric. But an answer will be given”, Mitrofanova is categorical.



