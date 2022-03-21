Bulgarian Fishermen should not Enter the Sea because of Dangerous Mines in the Water

Fishermen should not enter the sea because of the mines that float in the water after being swept away by a storm from the port of Odessa.

Bulgarian Council of Ministers: Measures have been Taken to Ensure the Security of our Maritime Borders

They pose a threat to vessels, said the director of the Executive Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture (EDFA) Hristo Prodanov, quoted by BTA. “Our sea borders will be constantly monitored, as well as the courses of all vessels in the Black Sea,” he said.

The sea mines from Odessa, swept away by a storm in the Black Sea, may reach Bulgarian waters in 8-10 days at the earliest, but will pass far from the coast due to sea currents, said Alexander Iliev, director of the Maritime Administration-Burgas on bTV.

The government announced yesterday that a number of sea mines planted on the beach in Odessa had been swept away by a storm and were floating in the Black Sea, posing a threat to vessels.

Our sea borders will be constantly monitored, as well as the courses of all vessels in the Black Sea. The district governors, together with the bodies of the Ministry of Defense, will be ready to organize security operations if necessary.

The population in the districts of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas is asked to be vigilant. When finding suspicious spherical objects in the water or on the shore, citizens are asked to call 112, the government called.



