In One Year Growth of 30% in Food Prices in Bulgaria

March 21, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: In One Year Growth of 30% in Food Prices in Bulgaria Pixabay

Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria have increased by 30% compared to March last year. This is shown by the market price index.

This week the price of sunflower oil has risen and it is already trading at BGN 4.66 per liter. Flour type 500 this week is 6.2 percent more expensive and sells for BGN 1.37 per kg.

The price of Vitosha yellow cheese also jumped and it reached BGN 14.09 / kg wholesale on the stock exchanges.

/Nova

