EPP with an Urgent Mission in Bulgaria following Ex-PM Borissov's Arrest
The group of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament announced that it is urgently sending its representatives to Sofia only a few days after the detention of the former Prime Minister and leader of the GERB party Boyko Borissov, BGNES reports.
Bulgaria: Ex-PM Boyko Borissov has been Detained by Police
He, along with former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and party spokeswoman Sevdelina Arnaudova, were detained on the night of March 17 and released without charge less than 24 hours later.
EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber has appointed Monika Hohlmeier, Chair of the EP Committee on Budgetary Control, and Jeron Lenaers, EPP Group Spokesperson in the EP Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, to participate in the mission in Bulgaria.
The two MEPs requested meetings with the parties involved - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.
