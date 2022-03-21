Passenger plane crashed in China.

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in Guangxi Province.

Chinese media reported that the incident took place in a wooded area in the mountains, where a large fire broke out.

It is estimated that there were 133 people on board the passenger plane.

The crashed plane took off from Kunming and was traveling to Guangzhou. Rescue teams are traveling to the place.

#LIVE | China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger flight bound from Guangzhou to Kunming crashed with 133 onboard, as per Chinese state media; Visuals of the crash in southern China show smoke rising from mountainous region

The airline has been operating with Boeing since 2015.

According to Flightradar24, the plane took off from Kunming at 13:15 p.m. local time and was traveling to Guangzhou. At about 2:20 p.m., near Suzhou, the plane began to drop sharply and lose altitude, then disappeared from radar.

#BREAKING | Crash in South China. Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashed. Rescue operations underway.



Aviation Expert, Parvez Damania shares his views.



Join the broadcast with @Runjhunsharmas pic.twitter.com/ZpwvrLFFyX — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2022

