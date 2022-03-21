Passenger Plane Crashed in China

Passenger plane crashed in China.

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in Guangxi Province.

Chinese media reported that the incident took place in a wooded area in the mountains, where a large fire broke out.

It is estimated that there were 133 people on board the passenger plane.

The crashed plane took off from Kunming and was traveling to Guangzhou. Rescue teams are traveling to the place.

The airline has been operating with Boeing since 2015.

According to Flightradar24, the plane took off from Kunming at 13:15 p.m. local time and was traveling to Guangzhou. At about 2:20 p.m., near Suzhou, the plane began to drop sharply and lose altitude, then disappeared from radar.

